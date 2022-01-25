Tearful farewell for twins found dead in canal

The family of the 11-year-old twins who were found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah bade them an emotional farewell as they were cremated yesterday evening.

Mr Fong Chun Cheong, the funeral director of Singapore Yin Feng Shui Funeral Services, told The Straits Times that nearly 30 family members and friends, which is the cap for attendees under current Covid-19 restrictions, attended the cremation service.

"The family were emotional as they said goodbye to the boys," added Mr Fong, who previously said that he is a family friend.

At around 7.45pm, two hearses bearing the portraits of Aston Yap Kai Shern and Ethan Yap E Chern arrived at Mandai Crematorium.

One of the photos showed the back view of a boy. The other was the side view of a boy with the setting sun in the background.

Earlier, at around 7.15pm, a white Nissan car, believed to be ferrying the older sister of the twins, was seen entering the crematorium.

The twins were cremated at about 9pm, following a Buddhist prayer service at 8.15pm.

Mr Fong said they were cremated at the same time.

"I hope the public can share their prayers for the boys. The family also hope the public will not speculate so they can be given some peace and space during this time."

Ethan and Aston were said to have special needs and were believed to be pupils of a school in the Eng Kong estate area.

Their bodies were released to the family yesterday afternoon.

At about 2pm, their sister was seen arriving at the mortuary at the Singapore General Hospital.

Dressed in a black top and pants and carrying two black bags, the woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, stared blankly ahead as she entered the premises.

Almost an hour later, another woman, whom ST understands to be a relative, got out of a white Nissan car and entered the mortuary.

Shielded by auxiliary police officers, the women got into the Nissan at about 3.15pm and left.

Shortly after, two white vans carrying the brothers' bodies exited the mortuary.

Mr Fong told ST in Mandarin: "The family are still in shock and unable to accept this reality." He added that the boys' parents are "good and well respected people".

Last Saturday, the police said they had received a call for help on Friday at 6.25pm from the twins' father, who was at a playground in Greenridge Crescent.

His sons were later found lying motionless in a nearby canal. They were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Yesterday morning, Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48, was charged with the murder of Ethan.

Only one charge was tendered in court yesterday. The offence of murder carries the death penalty.