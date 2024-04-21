Teacher in Singapore says her husband abuses prescription drugs he buys on Telegram

SINGAPORE - Student care teacher Amy (not her real name) has been fighting a losing battle to get her husband to stop abusing prescription medication.

The 26-year-old said her husband, who is also 26, fell in with the wrong crowd and started abusing painkillers in 2019.

His drug habit was so bad he stopped working. In 2021, she had an abortion after finding out she was pregnant.

“I had the abortion because he said he could not take responsibility for the child. Even then, he refused to accompany me to the clinic,” she said.

“In fact, he was taking pills and cough syrup when I was on the way to the clinic.”

He has not been able to quit, even now.

“He has been in and out of the police station and the Institute of Mental Health multiple times, and has also overdosed on the pills,” she said.

Amy said her husband relies on sellers on Telegram to provide him with his supply of cough syrups, painkillers such as tramadol and Lyrica, and sedatives including Valium and midazolam, commonly referred to as “pink lady”.

He sometimes visits the red-light district in Geylang to buy prescription medication as well.

On April 18, The Straits Times spotted two men openly selling slabs of prescription drugs in Lorong 22 Geylang.

Amy showed ST screenshots of conversations her husband has had with sellers on Telegram.

After placing orders with them, the prescription drugs are delivered without labels.

She agreed to speak to ST to raise awareness about the issue of prescription drug abuse in Singapore.

“I’ve tried calling for help, but he is too numbed by the pills. He has been jobless since he was introduced to the drugs. He can’t quit,” she said.

She added that he used to work in the food and beverage industry before his addiction to the drugs.

“I’ve not given up on him, but I am also a victim of drug abuse.”