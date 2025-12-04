Teacher accused of helping loan shark commit harassment handed second charge for similar offence

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A teacher accused of acting on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender to harass a resident of a flat over an unpaid loan was handed a second similar charge linked to another household on Dec 4.

Geraldine Quek Yi Ling, who turned 42 two days ago, is now accused of two counts of acting on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender known as “Travis Heng”.

She was offered bail of $15,000 on Dec 4.

For both charges, she allegedly abetted a Malaysian man, identified as Mohd Hairul Nizam Mohd Johar, 40, to commit the offences on Nov 19.

According to her latest charge, Quek allegedly prepared and handed Hairul a paper bag containing a raw pork hoof and a note, addressed to a person with a Chinese name.

After that, Hairul allegedly hung it on the handle of a gate of a Housing Board flat in Fernvale Road in Sengkang, causing annoyance to a person in the flat.

Quek’s initial charge, which was handed to her in November, has also been amended.

She is now accused of preparing and handing over a paper bag containing similar items to Hairul, who allegedly hung it on the handle of the gate of an HDB flat in Dawson Road, near Alexandra Road.

This note was addressed to a man with a Muslim-sounding name.

Hairul was earlier charged with this offence, but the charge was withdrawn on Nov 28.

The notes mentioned in both charges had stated: “(What’s) owed must be paid. Call me before I come and burn your... house. This is your final warning.”

An online search in November revealed that Quek was the head of department (HOD) of English language and literature at St Patrick’s School.

Her name had been removed from the list of HODs on the school’s page when The Straits Times viewed it on Dec 4.

Quek’s case will be mentioned again in court on Jan 6, 2026.

Separately, Hairul is accused of collecting parcels and delivering them to various locations in Singapore, even though he did not have a valid work pass to do so.

He is accused of committing this offence between early 2024 and Nov 19, 2025.

His case will be mentioned again in court on Dec 9.