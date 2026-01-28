Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Geraldine Quek Yi Ling was also charged with one count of destroying evidence, and two counts of knowingly helping another person carry out a moneylending business.

SINGAPORE – A teacher accused of acting on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender has been handed 14 more charges for similar offences.

She now faces 19 charges, all of which are said to be linked to an unlicensed moneylender identified in court only as “Travis Heng”.

She is accused of committing all of the offences between October and December 2025.

Quek was listed on St Patrick’s School’s website in November 2025 as its head of department (HOD) of English language and literature. Her name has since been removed from the list of HODs on the website.

According to her latest charges, Quek allegedly acted on Heng’s behalf at multiple places , mainly blocks of Housing Board flats in neighbourhoods including Geylang Bahru and Pasir Ris.

Among other things, she is accused of causing alarm to an occupant of a unit in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 shortly before 5pm on Oct 14 , 2025 .

Quek allegedly took a video and snapped photographs of the flat. She is also said to have thrown a flower pot outside the unit.

Separately, she is also accused of abetting a man known as Muhammad Arif Juma’at to cause annoyance to the occupants of two flats – one in Bendemeer Road and the other in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 – on Nov 18 , 2025 .

In both cases, she allegedly prepared a bag with a brown envelope containing a raw pig’s hoof and a debtor’s note asking the male occupants to call Heng.

Each note stated: “(What’s) owed must be paid. Call me before I come and burn your... house. This is your final warning.”

Quek then allegedly handed the bags to Arif, who is accused of leaving them at the men’s flats. Court documents did not state if Arif has been charged or dealt with earlier.

Quek is also accused of helping Heng carry out a moneylending business on two separate occasions in November 2025 .

She allegedly sent him video recordings and photographs which she had purportedly taken of two flats – one in Marine Terrace and the other in Canberra Street.

Heng is then said to have used the images to threaten debtors.

At around 9pm on Dec 2, 2025, Quek was in an interview room at the Police Cantonment Complex when she allegedly destroyed evidence.

She is accused of deleting WhatsApp messages she had allegedly exchanged with Heng.

Her case will be mentioned again in court on Feb 12.

Quek first made the headlines in 2025 when she was charged with acting on a loan shark’s behalf. This case also allegedly involved Heng.

According to court documents, she allegedly abetted Malaysian Mohd Hairul Nizam Mohd Johar, 41, to take part in committing the offence on Nov 19 that year.

Hairul was sentenced to four weeks’ jail in December 2025 after he pleaded guilty to one count of working as a delivery driver in Singapore even though he did not have a valid work pass to do so.

In earlier proceedings, the court heard that he was based in Johor, working as a mover and a car mechanic.

But in early 2024, he started using messaging platform Telegram to look for delivery jobs in Singapore and earned at least $80 every time he entered the country to do the jobs.

He came to Singapore on Nov 19, 2025, and took instructions from a person known only as “Billy” to collect three sealed paper bags for delivery to three locations .

“The three paper bags contained raw pork parts, and the three (locations) were current or previous addresses of debtors to unlicensed moneylenders,” said Deputy Public Prosecutor Xavier Tan.

Hairul earned $105 for his jobs that day. Court documents did not disclose Billy’s true identity.

Hairul was arrested two days later.