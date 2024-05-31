Taoist priest allegedly made false entries in tax returns, leading to over $167k undercharged

SINGAPORE - A Taoist priest allegedly made false entries in his personal income tax returns multiple times between 2014 and 2020, leading to more than $167,000 being undercharged.

Lim Yen Ei, 48, faces six counts of tax evasion.

Records on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority database show that the Singaporean is the owner of a company called San Jie Hun Xuan Dao Tan.

An online search reveals it used to be known as Hun Xuan Taoist Consultant.

Lim allegedly made false entries in his personal income tax return for the 2014 year of assessment.

On or around April 18, 2014, Lim allegedly falsely stated his income as $121,750, when in fact it was $274,381.

This allegedly led to an undercharged tax of more than $24,500.

Lim allegedly committed similar offences between 2015 and 2020.

According to court documents, each charge is said to involve between some $21,000 and nearly $42,000 in undercharged taxes.

The Singapore Taoist Federation states on its website that Lim is part of its prayer group.

On May 23, The Straits Times contacted the federation to find out if he is still a priest and in its prayer group.

It has not replied to ST’s queries as at May 31.

Lim’s case has been adjourned to June 21.

For each count of tax evasion, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $10,000.