Takashimaya senior manager jailed, fined for accepting bribes to cover up shortfall in supply of security guards

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man in charge of Takashimaya Departmental Store's (TDS) security department who accepted bribes was sentenced to 10 months' jail and was ordered to pay a penalty of $42,500 on Tuesday (Oct 19).

Chan Kuen Thong, 64, who was also a senior divisional manager at Takashimaya Singapore, had engaged in a bribery scheme to cover up a shortfall in security officers, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.

Chan's duties were to source for quotations from security agencies and ensure the contracted agencies were providing services in accordance with their contractual agreements.

Investigations revealed that in 2016, he was tasked to source for quotations from security agencies as TDS' existing security service provider was not able to fulfil the terms of the contract.

White Knights Security Services was one of three companies that had responded and was awarded a one-year security contract starting on Jan 1, 2017, based on Chan's recommendations.

Two additional two-year security contracts were later awarded to White Knights, one on Jan 1, 2018 and the other on Jan 1, 2020.

Under the contracts, White Knights was to supply to TDS 18 security officers for the day shift and six for the night shift.

If there was a shortfall in the number of security officers deployed at TDS, Takashimaya Singapore was entitled to issue claims. Investigations revealed that the director of White Knights, Mandhir Singh Karpal Singh, 30, faced a frequent shortfall of about three to five security officers for the day shift, from the start of the first contract.

In the second week of Jan 2017, Chan complained to Mandhir about the shortfall that caused some security posts to be left unmanned.

Sometime later in the month, Chan met Mandhir and asked to be paid $4,000 every month in return for not issuing claims for shortfall costs.

Mandhir agreed as it would not only save White Knights between $12,300 and $20,500 each month based on the average shortfall of three to five security officers, but also save himself the trouble of having to find more security officers for deployment at TDS.It would also help him continue to secure contract renewals with Takashimaya.

Between Feb 2017 and May 2020, Mandhir paid cash gratifications totalling $121,000 over 20 occasions to Chan.

In return, Chan did not issue claims for shortfall costs.

The two men were charged on March 17 this year for giving and accepting gratifications, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Mandhir, a Singapore Permanent Resident, was sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment for corruption on Aug 16.

CPIB said Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and that companies are strongly advised to put in place robust procedures in areas such as procurement and internal audit to prevent falling victim to corrupt acts by their employees.

Guidance for companies on measures to prevent corruption can be found in PACT: A Practical Anti-Corruption Guide for Businesses in Singapore, available on CPIB's website.