Syndicate allegedly used device to record cards during game at MBS casino; men face charges

SINGAPORE - An alleged member of a crime syndicate, which was involved in a ruse to use a prohibited device to record cards during a baccarat game at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino, was charged on Friday.

Malaysian Chai Hee Keong, 45, who was sent back to Singapore after he was caught in his home country on Thursday, now faces a charge under the Casino Control Act.

Two other alleged syndicate members were hauled to a district court earlier.

The cases involving Taiwanese Hung Jung-Hao, 27, and Tan Kian Yi, 35, also a Malaysian, are pending.

The trio is accused of working with Wang Yu, Hung Yu-Wen, Chou Yu-Lun, and three other unknown persons to commit the offence.

Court documents did not disclose details about the other purported syndicate members.

Hung Jung-Hao was at the MBS casino at around 2am on Dec 23, 2022, when he allegedly used a mobile phone to transmit to Chai and the others images showing the value and suit of the cards that were dealt during a game.

Chai returned to Malaysia soon after, and the State Courts in Singapore then issued a warrant of arrest against him.

The Singapore police said in a statement that their Malaysian counterparts arrested him on Thursday, before he was sent back to the Republic.

During investigations, the Singapore authorities also seized items including a mobile phone and casino chips worth more than $700,000.

Chai’s case has been adjourned to June 16.

If convicted of the offence under the Casino Control Act, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $150,000.