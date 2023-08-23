Accused in billion-dollar money laundering case may be part of syndicate: DPP

SINGAPORE - There is information that the accused being investigated in the billion-dollar money laundering case are working in a network, the prosecution told the court on Wednesday.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jean Ting said this in arguing against bail for one of the accused, Su Baolin, 41, as there may be a need to interview witnesses who are not among the 10 who have been charged so far.

She said there was a risk of contamination of evidence and collusion if bail was granted.

Six of the 10 accused appeared via video link at the State Courts on Wednesday morning to have their cases heard after they were charged on Aug 16, with the rest expected to do so in the afternoon.

Su Baolin, a Cambodian national, was charged with using a forged document. He was arrested at a good class bungalow (GCB) in Nassim Road and was allegedly found in possession of a foreign passport believed to be issued by China.