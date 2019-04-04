Suspected drink driver charged with trying to bribe policeman

A suspected drink driver got himself into deeper trouble when he allegedly offered the policeman who caught him $1,000 to let him go.

The Corruption Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement that Staff Sergeant Low Wee Meng turned down the bribe.

The driver, Chong Wei Kwong, 48, was charged with one count of corruption yesterday.

He allegedly committed the offence in Selegie Road on Dec 14 last year.

Said the CPIB: "Drink driving is a serious offence that poses serious threats to public safety. Any attempt to avoid arrest through bribery would only aggravate the wrongdoing."

Chong was offered bail of $5,000 and he will be back in court on April 24.

He was not the first person to be taken to court for trying to bribe a police officer.

In December 2017, Chinese national Lei Yanchen, 39, was jailed for seven months after pleading guilty to one count each of assault with a weapon and bribery.

He had tried to slip a $50 note into Sergeant Mervyn Pea Jia Wei's trouser pocket after he assaulted another man.

The CPIB stressed that it is a serious offence to bribe or attempt to bribe police officers and that all corruption complaints, including anonymous ones, will be investigated.

Offenders convicted of corruption can be jailed for up to five years and fined a maximum of $100,000.