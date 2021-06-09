Student who molested schoolmate and recorded man showering given probation

SINGAPORE - A student was given 30 months' probation on Wednesday (June 9) for molesting a schoolmate during a sleepover and filming a man in a campus gym toilet.

The 20-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims, pleaded guilty in February to one count each of molestation and voyeurism.

His first victim was a male schoolmate whom he met in 2017 when they both joined the school band.

They grew closer in 2018 after both became members of the band's executive committee.

On Aug 27, 2019, the victim had a sleepover at his friend's home, as they were supposed to report to school for a camp early the next day. Both slept on the same bed.

Sometime the next morning, the youth pulled open the victim's pants and underwear to take a photo.

He also inserted his hand into the victim's underwear and molested him.

The victim later made a police report.

On the afternoon of Jan 13, 2020, the youth was in a campus gym toilet when he heard someone showering.

He then used his phone and placed it under the cubicle partition to film the man showering.

But the man spotted the phone and shouted which led the youth to retract his phone.

He quickly left the cubicle and entered another about four to five doors away, where he deleted the video clip before running out of the gym.

The victim made a police report shortly thereafter.

Investigations found that the youth had made similar recordings before but deleted them.

As part of his probation requirements, the 20-year-old youth will also have to perform 150 hours of community service. His father was also ordered to sign a $5,000 bond to ensure his son's good behaviour.

For voyeurism, the youth could have been jailed for up to two years, or fined, or both.

For each count of molestation, he could have been punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments.