Student gets jail and caning for trafficking drugs and verbally abusing CNB officer

SINGAPORE - A student of Kaplan Singapore, a private educational institution, not only trafficked in drugs, but also verbally abused Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers on the phone.

In the multiple calls he made to the CNB hotline, Marcus Kum uttered vulgarities and even threatened to kill CNB officers.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty on Friday (Dec 27) to four drug-related charges, including one for drug trafficking, and another charge of using abusive words at a public servant.

District Judge Sarah Tan sentenced him to five years, six months and one week in jail as well as five strokes of the cane.

Four other charges on drug offences and six others on insulting a public servant were taken into consideration.

The court heard that Kum has taken a leave of absence from his studies.

According to court documents, CNB officers arrested him at about 1.15pm on Dec 20, 2017, after he sold a packet of "weed" with not less than 19.8g of cannabis to an undercover CNB officer at 95 Soo Chow Walk.

"Weed" is a street name for cannabis or cannabis mixture. Cannabis is a controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was taken to the CNB Enforcement Office in Tanglin Police Division, where traces of drugs were found in his urine. He admitted he had smoked a mixture of "weed" and tobacco earlier in the day.

CNB officers also found an additional four packets containing a total of not less than 11.19g of cannabis and 6 packets of rolling paper at his home the same day. The rolling paper was to be used for consuming the "weed".

Court documents state that Kum admitted to selling "weed" for about two months prior to his arrest. He would sell three to 25g of "weed" per transaction.

Kum verbally abused two CNB officers in seven phone calls he made to the CNB hotline on April 14, 2018. The hotline is for people to give drug abuse information.

In the last phone call, he said: "Your mother never teach you. Are you deaf? I will kill all of you." He also gave his location, which was his home address.

Police officers went to his home, where he was observed to be drunk, and arrested him.

For trafficking in a controlled drug, he could have been sentenced to jail for up to 20 years and given a maximum of 15 strokes of the cane.

For using abusive language at a public servant, he could have been jailed up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.