Student convicted of mischief after trespassing into school, trashing classrooms at night

SINGAPORE – While his schoolmates were busy with examinations, a 15-year-old boy and four of his friends sneaked into the school at night and trashed six classrooms in August 2020.

Armed with fire extinguishers, the boys sprayed the classroom floors and tables, and overturned tables and chairs. They also broke six window panes.

To avoid detection, they had entered the school grounds via a side gate and after the school’s operating hours.

However, they were caught after the school investigated the matter and discovered that before the incident, the culprits had been asking around about closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to evade them.

On Monday, the teenager, now 17, was convicted of various offences including housebreaking and mischief. He cannot be named as the identities of those under 18 are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Court documents did not say what punishments were meted out to the other boys.

In a separate incident on June 2, 2021, the boy had met up with four of his friends outside Asia Square Tower 1 in the Marina Bay area. They were planning to ride scooters together, even though under Covid-19 regulations then, social gatherings were capped at two people.

Some time in the evening, the boys attempted to enter the building with their scooters.

They did not take their temperature or complete a SafeEntry check-in, as was required at the time. A security guard tried to stop them but the boys proceeded to a fountain within the building as they wanted to perform stunts.

The security guard then called the police. Some of the boys fled by scooter, while others ran away. They were caught after one of them returned to Asia Square to retrieve his scooter.

On Monday, the teen, who was unrepresented, apologised to District Judge Carol Ling for his actions.

He said: “I am aware my actions are unacceptable. I mixed with the wrong company of friends.

“I have stopped my wrongdoings and am in the midst of changing my life. I have learnt how to ask for help and support and would like to stay in the community to complete my Nitec (course).”

The district judge called for a probation suitability report to be made before the boy is sentenced.

Those found guilty of housebreaking can be jailed for up to three years, fined or both.