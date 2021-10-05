Student arrested for allegedly attacking schoolmate with metal rod

SINGAPORE - A secondary school student was allegedly brutally attacked by a schoolmate using a metal rod, leaving him with a gaping wound in his head.

The victim had been dropped off at school by his elder sister on Sept 27 at about 6.45am.

But just an hour later, the boy was allegedly attacked.

The police said they were called at about 7.45am.

The victim was taken to hospital conscious, and is assisting with police investigations.

"Another student, who allegedly used a pole to hit the student, was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon," said a police spokesman.

The spokesman declined to reveal the ages of the teens involved.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Education for comment.

Less than three months ago, a 13-year-old student at River Valley High School was killed in an incident that gripped the nation.

A 16-year-old student from the same school has been charged with murder, and his case is currently before the courts.

The incident on July 19 is alleged to have involved the use of an axe that was purchased online.