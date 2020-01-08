Student accused of filming nine more women in toilet; total number of victims now 11

SINGAPORE - It has emerged in court that a 22-year-old Singaporean student from a top British university had allegedly filmed 11 women here in the toilet or shower. He was earlier accused of insulting two women's modesty.

This was revealed by the prosecution on Wednesday (Jan 8) in objecting to the accused's application to leave Singapore and continue his studies.

Both the student and his university cannot be named due to a gag order made to protect the victim's identities.

The accused currently faces 19 charges of insulting a woman's modesty, and one charge of possessing obscene films. He intends to claim trial to all charges.

In opposing the student's application to leave the country, the prosecution said that the accused was a flight risk and is unlikely to return if he leaves Singapore given the severity of his offences, among other reasons.

It noted aggravating factors to the crimes which generally warranted imprisonment, including multiple victims, a long offending period of more than three years, and the fact that one of the victims was a minor when she was filmed.

It also pointed out that 16 of the 20 videos taken were recorded when the accused had invited the victims to his residence. There was therefore a "significant degree of planning and premeditation in the commission of the offences."

The prosecution additionally highlighted that the accused had not made any attempt to reduce the potential impact that remaining in Singapore for the court proceedings might have on his education, such as by applying to his university for a temporary leave of absence.

It argued that the accused's sole reason for intending to leave Singapore - to continue with his university education for the upcoming school term - was insufficient to justify a granting of the leave application.

The accused is expected to be back in court on Friday, when District Judge Adam Nakhoda will make his decision on the leave application.