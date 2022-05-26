Student, 16, made to fake kidnapping for ransom in China officials' scam

SINGAPORE - When fraudsters posing as Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers accused 16-year-old Peter (not his real name) in April of being involved in a scam, the teenager was terrified.

They said he had a mobile number in China which had been used to cheat victims in Singapore.

To prove his innocence, the teenager, a China national, was told to deposit 260,000 yuan (S$53,100) into one of the scammer's bank accounts.

When Peter failed to raise the sum, he agreed out of fear to cooperate with the scammers' scheme to fake his kidnapping.

But Peter's guardian in Singapore, Jenny (not her real name), alerted the police on May 14 when he did not return home the night before.

To her relief, the teen returned safely and no money was transferred to scammers.

Speaking to the media over Zoom on Thursday (May 26), Peter, a secondary school student here, said the "ICA officers" had connected him with scammers impersonating police officers from China.

"They accused me of being part of a scam syndicate and said I had earned 260,000 yuan in profits from cheating victims.

"I was really scared but I believed then that they were real police officers," he said.

He was then told to send them 260,000 yuan to show that he "didn't need the money".

To obtain the funds, Peter lied to his mother in China about needing money for tuition and a new computer, but she refused to give him.

Desperate to clear his name, he agreed to his "kidnapping".

At around 5pm on May 13, he told Jenny, 50, that he was going out to watch a movie.

But he went to Alexandra Hospital to meet someone who took his phone and gave him keys to an apartment.

He then followed the scammers' instructions to go to a home in Sembawang.

"I was alone and they told me to apply tomato sauce on my body to make it look like I was injured," said Peter.