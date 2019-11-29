State Courts to start moving to new State Courts Towers building from Dec 9

SINGAPORE - The State Courts will move to its new home next month, the courts said in a statement on Friday (Nov 29).

From Dec 9, it will start relocating to the new State Courts Towers from its current octagonal building, and will fully operate in its new premises from Dec 16.

The new 35-storey towers, which are next to the State Courts' existing building in Havelock Square, are fitted with 53 courtrooms and 54 hearing chambers.

This is an increase from 37 courtrooms and 40 chambers in the existing nine-storey State Courts building.

Facilities that can be accessed by members of the public and court users include a business centre, heritage gallery, library and Help Centre that consists of the Law Society Pro Bono Services, Community Justice Centre and Ministry of Social and Family Development Probation Intake Office.

The new towers' main entrance faces Havelock Road and the vehicle drop-off point is at Havelock Square.

Pedestrians and wheelchair users can access the building from Upper Cross Street or Havelock Square, and the nearest MRT station is Chinatown station.

The address - 1 Havelock Square - and contact details of the State Courts remain unchanged.

The new State Courts Towers building stands out from many of its Chinatown neighbours at 178m.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the building was held in May 2014 and the construction of the superstructure - the part that is above ground level - began in March 2017.

A ceremony, officiated by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, was held in January to mark the completion of structural works for the building, which comprises two interconnected towers.

The towers will include a co-working space, managed by the Singapore Academy of Law, for lawyers and tech companies.

Roughly the size of two courtrooms, it will cater mainly to small law firms, and will also be open to tech start-ups, academics and students who will be able to collaborate with the lawyers to develop tech solutions for the legal profession.

The State Courts Towers will also boast technological features such as a live transcribing system developed by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) that is said to increase efficiency of court proceedings and reduce legal costs.