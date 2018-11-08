StanChart robbery suspect files appeal against extradition from UK to Singapore

SINGAPORE - The suspect in the alleged robbery at the Holland Village branch of Standard Chartered Bank in 2016 is appealing against his extradition from Britain to Singapore.

Canadian David James Roach, 28, filed an appeal on Oct 31 against the extradition decision, a spokesman for Britain's Home Office told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Nov 7).

The appeal comes after Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Attorney-General's Chambers said in a joint statement on Oct 29 that Britain's Secretary of State had ordered Roach's extradition to the Republic. Britain's Home Office told ST that the order was issued on Oct 23.

The British courts had earlier given the green light in August for Roach to be extradited to Singapore, and had sent the case to the Secretary of State for the final decision.

Roach has been held in Britain since Jan 11 when he was arrested by the British authorities in London after Singapore made an extradition request.

His extradition was sought on one count of robbery, which can carry a maximum of 10 years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane. Another count of money laundering is also being sought.

Roach is accused of robbing $30,000 from StanChart's Holland Village branch on July 7, 2016. He allegedly handed the teller a note with his demands, then fled to Bangkok with the money on the same day.

He was arrested at a backpacker's hostel three days later, and was held on remand in Bangkok.

The Singapore authorities wrote to the Thai government, asking for assistance in repatriating Roach to Singapore. However, the Attorney-General's Office in Bangkok reportedly rejected Singapore's request.

Singapore has no extradition treaty with Thailand.

On June 6 last year, a Thai court sentenced him to 14 months' jail for failing to declare the money he brought into the country.

He was carrying the equivalent of more than US$20,000 (S$27,500) - believed to be the money stolen from the bank - when he entered Thailand.

Roach was being deported from Bangkok to Canada and was in transit in London when he was arrested.