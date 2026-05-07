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Dermal fillers seized during the raid. Prescription medication and anti-parasitic drugs made up the bulk of the seizures in Singapore.

SINGAPORE - A sweep across multiple jurisdictions led by global policing body Interpol, with raids in Singapore by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) , has resulted in significant seizures of unapproved and counterfeit pharmaceuticals.

Interpol on May 7 said that Singapore, along with Australia, New Zealand, the US and Britain, reported significant seizures of Ivermectin - a treatment of parasitic worm infections - and fenbendazole, which is commonly used as a dewormer for pets.

Often mislabelled as health supplements, these products are being sold as part of so-called “cancer treatment kits”, making them easier to access and avoid regulation, the agency added.

Ninety countries participated in the international enforcement exercise which was held from March 10 to March 23.

Over the two weeks , law enforcement agencies worldwide seized a total of 6.42 million doses of the pharmaceutical drugs worth some US$15.5 million (S$19.67 million) as part of Operation Pangea, Interpol said.

Incepted in 2008, Operation Pangea is an Interpol-led global enforcement exercise targeting the sale of illicit pharmaceuticals online.

In a statement issued the same day, HSA said it had removed multiple listings for products such as unregistered contact lenses , and seized 6,641 units of illegal health products after intercepting their delivery at Singapore’s checkpoints.

An online listing of unregistered contact lenses. PHOTO: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY

About 88 per cent of the products were seized through postal services.

HSA said prescription medication such as painkillers or sedatives formed the majority of the seizures, accounting for around 36 per cent of all seizures.

Anti-parasitic medication such as Ivermectin, a prescription-only medicine registered in Singapore for the treatment of parasitic worm infections , made up 30 per cent of all seizures in Singapore.

The agency warned that self-medicating with ivermectin can be dangerous.

“It is not an anti-viral medicine.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, there were cases of imports of ivermectin. HSA would like to remind that ivermectin is not approved for use in the prevention or treatment of Covid-19,” HSA added.

Also seized in Singapore were 110 boxes of pre-filled syringes of dermal fillers.

HSA said dermal fillers must be administered by registered healthcare professionals, adding that those sold online may contain unknown or harmful substances.

The toxic chemicals can cause scarring and even lead to anaphylactic shock, severe infections, or the blockage of blood vessels, the agency said.

An online listing of illegal acne skin cream. PHOTO: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY

HSA also took down 959 illegal health product listings from local e-commerce and social media platforms, and issued warnings to 152 sellers.

The bulk of the listings removed online, or 82 per cent, involved unregistered contact lenses.

Other listings included sellers touting products such as prescription-only skin medication, sexual enhancement drugs, nasal aspirators and sprays, and oxygen concentrators.

An online listing of illegal sexual enhancement medicine. PHOTO: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY

Global enforcement

Interpol said authorities globally launched 392 investigations and executed 158 search warrants. The operations led to 269 arrests and the dismantling of 66 criminal groups.

The operations also disrupted about 5,700 criminally-linked websites, social media accounts, channels and automated bots that were used to market and sell the illicit products.

Interpol said 149,092 doses of anti-parasitic medication were seized, a sharp rise compared to previous years.

Two substances dominated the seizures: ivermectin and fenbendazole.

“This increase is being driven by growing online promotion of these products as alternative cancer treatments, despite repeated warnings from health authorities that such claims are not supported by scientific evidence.

Counterfeit pharmaceuticals were also seized in the operation. Interpol said Asia stood as the global manufacturer for illicit versions of GLP-1 medication.

The substance, originally developed to treat diabetes, is now widely used as a weight loss drug.

The body said some of the medication can be found being sold online for as low as about US$10 .

“In some cases, they have been found to contain sibutramine - a substance banned in many countries due to links to heart attacks and strokes,” said Interpol, adding that fake medicines are not just a fraud, they put lives at risk.

“Through online marketplaces and informal supply chains, criminals can exploit gaps in oversight, targeting people looking for fast or affordable treatment.

“The consequences can be severe, or even fatal,” said Interpol’s Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza.

The international agency added that other seized products included erectile dysfunction medications, sedatives, analgesics, antibiotics and anti-smoking products.

The operation saw 86,732 doses of anabolic steroids being seized, with demand largely driven by the bodybuilding and fitness communities.

Interpol noted that the demand is largely driven by the bodybuilding and fitness communities, with production detected in parts of Eastern and South-Eastern Europe and established manufacturing hubs in India, Britain and US.

HSA’s chief executive officer Raymond Chua called on the general public, healthcare professionals and the industry to continue to alert it to illegal health products, “so that we can take enforcement actions against them”.

“HSA will also continue to work with local and overseas partners, including Interpol, to expeditiously remove online listings or intercept parcel deliveries so as to protect public health and safety,” he added.

In Singapore, those caught importing, manufacturing or supplying illegal health products can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $100,000, or both.