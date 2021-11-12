S'pore ministers have replied to Malaysian counterparts on drug trafficker's case: MFA

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan have replied to their Malaysian counterparts to say that convicted drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam has been accorded full due process under the law.

A spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry said this on Friday (Nov 12), following reports that Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had written to PM Lee to seek leniency for Nagaenthran.

Malaysian media reported on Sunday that Datuk Seri Ismail asked the Singapore Government to look into staying Nagaenthran's execution and sought a fresh application for presidential clemency.

Nagaenthran, a Malaysian, was scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday but has been given a temporary reprieve.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and the Court of Appeal has granted a stay of his execution until all proceedings are concluded.

Nagaenthran is seeking to challenge his execution. His lawyer, Mr M. Ravi, contends that his client has the mental age of a person below 18.

But the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the High Court had already considered the issue of whether Nagaenthran's mental responsibility for his actions was substantially impaired at the time of the offence.

The ministry noted that the High Court had assessed the evidence of four psychiatric and psychological experts that Nagaenthran, who was assessed to have an IQ of 69, is not intellectually disabled.

This included a psychiatrist called by the defence, "who agreed in court, that Nagaenthran was not intellectually disabled".

Nagaenthran was arrested in 2009 with a bundle of drugs strapped to his thigh.

He was sentenced to death by the High Court in 2010 after being convicted of trafficking 42.72g of heroin. His appeal was dismissed in 2011.

He applied to be re-sentenced in 2015 after the law was changed to give judges the discretion to impose life imprisonment and caning if certain conditions are met.

His bid was dismissed by the High Court in 2017 and the decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal in 2019.