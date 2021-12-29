Singaporean charged with shooting man with airsoft gun, importing toy weapons

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean who is believed to have imported several toy weapons allegedly used an airsoft gun to shoot someone in April last year.

Khoo Kee Ann, 48, was charged in court on Monday (Dec 27) with committing a rash act causing hurt.

He also faces one charge under the Imports and Exports Act and another under the Arms and Explosive Act.

According to court documents, Khoo shot Mr Lee Kar Shing on April 7, 2020, at the junction of Lorong Melayu and Jalan Ishak in Kembangan.

The pellet from the airsoft gun hit Mr Lee's right arm. The court papers did not mention a reason for the shooting.

Khoo was also charged with having two toy crossbows, two toy shotguns, seven battery-operated toy assault rifles, one toy pistol and three battery-operated toy sniper rifles.

He was said to have these items in his possession without a licence on April 9 last year.

On the same day, he was said to have imported several items without a permit, including water-absorbent pellets of various sizes and a battery-operated spring-powered plastic BB assault rifle.

If found guilty of a rash act causing hurt, Khoo can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

If found guilty of the possession charge, he can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to three years.

If this is his first importing offence, he can be fined up to $100,000, or three times the value of the goods, whichever is greater, jailed for up to two years, or both.