PM Lee

S'pore drug-free due to tough laws

  • Published
    37 min ago

Strict enforcement, including the death penalty, has been necessary in clamping down on drug abusers and traffickers, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Central Narcotics Bureau's 50th anniversary event yesterday. Rehabilitation and sustained public education continue to be important, he said, adding that Singapore will not legalise drugs.

