Strict enforcement, including the death penalty, has been necessary in clamping down on drug abusers and traffickers, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Central Narcotics Bureau's 50th anniversary event yesterday. Rehabilitation and sustained public education continue to be important, he said, adding that Singapore will not legalise drugs.
PM Lee
S'pore drug-free due to tough laws
- Published37 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 08, 2021, with the headline 'S'pore drug-free due to tough laws'. Subscribe