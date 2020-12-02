S'pore, China courts launch book at legal roundtable

The courts of Singapore and China have jointly published a collection of international commercial cases from both countries, as a symbol of their commitment to pursue mutual understanding of each other's laws and legal systems.

The book was launched by Singapore's Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and his Chinese counterpart Zhou Qiang on Monday at the fourth Singapore-China Legal and Judicial Roundtable, held via videoconference.

The collection of cases, which are relevant to China's Belt and Road Initiative, was the culmination of the efforts by a panel of editors and expert commentators from Singapore and China, said a statement from Singapore's Supreme Court. There are plans to make the book available in the public domain as an introduction to the commonalities between the commercial laws of both nations.

The roundtable, an annual event that started in 2017, was held in a virtual format for the first time this year.

In the midst of the challenging circumstances brought about by the global pandemic, the two courts renewed their commitment to work together to advance access to justice in their respective jurisdictions, said the statement.

The two chief justices had a frank and constructive discussion to deepen existing joint initiatives and explore new cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Judges from Singapore and China also exchanged insights in areas including the challenges posed to the courts and the profession brought by Covid-19, and the application and limitation of general legal principles in international commercial disputes.