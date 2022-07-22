S'pore, Australia ink MOU to tackle scam and spam calls

Australian and Singapore media authorities have inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to tackle the harmful and global impact of scams, with a focus on mutual assistance in investigations relating to scam and spam calls, and SMSes.

It will facilitate collaboration on technically and commercially viable solutions, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The MOU was signed here on Monday by Mr Lew Chuen Hong, chief executive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and Ms Nerida O'Loughlin, chair of the Australian Communications and Media Authority.

In a press statement, the IMDA said the MOU's objective was partly to deepen bilateral relations and cooperation, and partly to enhance the integration of the two countries' economies.

It also builds on the Australia-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement, and the joint declaration by the prime ministers of Australia and Singapore on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Mr Lew said the MOU is an important step to address global issues that do not respect geographical boundaries, such as harms perpetrated by scams. Ms O'Loughlin said almost every Australian is impacted by unwanted calls, SMSes and e-mails.

"This agreement will see us building stronger ties with our Singaporean counterparts to crack down on unsolicited calls and messages, particularly when cross-border issues are involved," she added.

IMDA has introduced a host of measures with telcos to foil scammers and spam calls, and disrupt their reach to potential victims. In March, an anti-spoofing registry, the Singapore SMS Sender ID Registry, was set up to block SMSes that spoof the sender IDs of government agencies and banks. Another measure already in place is the blocking of scam calls.

Additionally, unsolicited international incoming calls have a "+" prefix to warn people that these might be spoofed calls.

Last year, Singapore saw at least $633 million stolen in scams, almost 2.5 times the $268.4 million stolen by scammers in 2020.

On Wednesday, the police warned of a new scam where fake customers call food and beverage operators to make many table reservations, asking for expensive off-menu items to be purchased from a fake supplier. The calls are typically made from numbers with a "+" prefix, and the callers send the restaurant a forged screenshot of funds transferred to its bank account.

The restaurant is then directed to contact the fake supplier to pay for the items requested. But the eatery does not receive any funds, the items ordered are not delivered, and the customer becomes uncontactable.

The police said that as at this month, at least five victims have fallen prey to this scam, with losses totalling at least $73,500.