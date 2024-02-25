Spate of knife incidents sparks calls for security checks, controls over access to blades

SINGAPORE – After four separate incidents over a matter of weeks from December 2023 left more than a dozen people with injuries, Mr Mohamed Ali found himself wondering if knife crimes were becoming rampant.

The 49-year-old, who works in the security industry, said his social media feeds made him more aware of violent disputes and fuelled his worries.

The father of three children, aged eight to 14, said: “It’s very, very alarming... These kinds of (incidents) can escalate very fast.

“When my kids leave home, we need to keep checking in on them until they return. It may be really extreme, but we have to do what we need to do.”

He is not the only one concerned.

Pasir Ris resident Albert See feels there is a need for heightened security checks.

The 57-year-old was spooked by a slashing at Pasir Ris West Plaza on Dec 20, 2023. The attack, allegedly by a rival mobile phone business owner who was later arrested and charged, left three people hurt.