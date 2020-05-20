'Sovereign' woman faces two more charges

A woman accused of repeatedly failing to wear a mask in public during the coronavirus outbreak and who was seen in a video clip claiming to be a "sovereign" was handed two additional charges yesterday.

Singaporean Paramjeet Kaur, 41, who wore a mask in court, is now accused of failing to wear one over her nose and mouth at an Upper Thomson Road food stall at around 7.45pm on April 26.

She is also said to have failed to report her change of home address to a registration officer within 28 days after she moved in November last year.

Court documents state that she had moved from a flat at Block 34 Whampoa West to a house in Jalan Ikan Merah near Upper Thomson Road.

Kaur is now represented by lawyer Anil Singh Sandhu.

Lawyer Satwant Singh is no longer representing her.

The Singapore-born woman did not state her full name when asked to do so in court yesterday.

Instead, Mr Anil Singh was the one who confirmed to District Judge Adam Nakhoda that she is his client.

When Kaur was later asked if she understood her additional charges, she replied: "I'm a living woman. I reserve my rights."

Her bail was set at $10,000 yesterday and the case has been adjourned to June 2.

Kaur made headlines earlier this month after a video clip emerged in which she claimed to be a "sovereign" in a heated argument when confronted by passers-by at Shunfu Mart near Upper Thomson Road.

Movement doesn't seem to be here

Adherents of the sovereign citizen movement in the United States are known to have engaged in various criminal activities, ranging from financial crimes to tax evasion, said Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Responding to queries from The Straits Times, MHA said that, in extreme cases, adherents of the movement have committed violence against law enforcement officers. The ministry's spokesman said: "The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has described them as 'anti-government extremists' and considers some of them as posing a 'domestic terrorist' threat. "Terry Nichols, who helped plan the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, was one such example." MHA also said that locally, there is no known entity registered with the Registry of Societies with or incorporating the name "Sovereign Citizen". The spokesman said: "MHA takes a very serious view of any entity or individual who disregards our laws, especially those who seek to support, promote, undertake or make preparation to undertake violence, regardless of how they rationalise such violence ideologically." Shaffiq Alkhatib

"It means I have nothing to do with the police, it means I have no contract with the police. They have no say over me," she says.

Kaur was arrested on May 4 and appeared in court for the first time the next day. She was then charged with one count of being a public nuisance and three counts of violating Covid-19 rules.

Kaur is accused of failing to wear a mask over her nose and mouth when she went to a food stall in Upper Thomson Road at around 9.20pm on April 30.

She is similarly accused of not wearing a mask when she went to Shunfu Mart at around 12.20pm on May 3.

That same day, Kaur is said to have caused annoyance to the public by shouting loudly and creating a scene at the market.

She is also accused of eating at a table in front of a stall at Shunfu Mart at around 9.30am on April 14, seven days after circuit breaker measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus came into effect on April 7.

The measures include no dining at hawker centres.