Son of Bentley driver in Red Swastika School incident fined for altering licence plate of luxury car

SINGAPORE – A man who altered the licence plate of the Bentley his father drove in an incident where a school security guard was threatened was fined $2,600 on Thursday, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Glynn Neo Jia had admitted to affixing another car plate number on the luxury vehicle.

The 28-year-old also pleaded guilty to one count of permitting the vehicle to be used by his father without proper insurance coverage.

His father, Neo Hong Chye, had threatened to run down a 62-year-old security officer outside Red Swastika School in Bedok North.

The 61-year-old was jailed for eight weeks in Oct 2022 after admitting to one count of causing hurt by performing a rash act.

He was also fined $600 for driving the vehicle without insurance coverage and disqualified from holding all classes of driving licences for 12 months.

The incident in January 2022 went viral on social media.

Land Transport Authority (LTA) prosecutor Darren Toh said that during the course of investigations of the rash act, they learnt that the registration number on the Bentley was assigned to a BMW car that was deregistered in May 2021.

Mr Toh said an application was made to keep the registration number, and it was approved.

But there was no application made for the vehicle number to be transferred to and used on the Bentley, which was owned by Neo Times, a car trading firm.

Glynn Neo, the sole director of the company, had purchased the Bentley in December 2021 and changed the number plate of the vehicle for a photo shoot.

On Jan 11, 2022, his father took the keys to the Bentley which were placed in the common area of the family’s residence, and used the car to drive his granddaughter to Red Swastika School.

The security guard stopped the older Neo from driving onto the school’s premises, but he moved the car forward, causing the guard to nearly lose his balance.

Mr Toh said it was understood that members of the Neo family did not need to ask for consent to use the cars in the showroom.