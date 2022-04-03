Some scam types see more seniors falling prey to them

SINGAPORE - When Madam Lim spoke to a man named Captain Song Ye Ting, who claimed to be from the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau investigating a case of money laundering, she trusted him.

Madam Lim (not her real name), 69, who lives alone in a one-room flat in Khatib, told The Sunday Times that Captain Song knew her full name and NRIC number the first time she spoke to him over the phone, on April 6 last year.

By the end of the month, her $40,000 life savings were gone.

Last year, the top three common scams involving seniors aged 60 and above were phishing scams, social media impersonation scams and investment scams, the police said.

While the cases of social media impersonation scams involving seniors fell from 248 in 2020 to 212 in 2021, both phishing and investment scams increased.

The number of phishing scams involving seniors more than tripled from 153 in 2020 to 561 in 2021.

In 2021, there were 207 cases of investment scams involving seniors, a 77 per cent increase from 117 in 2020.

Speaking in Mandarin, Madam Lim said: "He (Captain Song) said my personal details had been stolen by a man named Wang Chao to create a bank account in China for money laundering."

She said Captain Song had sent her a photo of a China police identity card through WhatsApp and claimed he was assisting China Interpol with investigations.

Madam Lim believed him because of this.

On April 8 last year, she gave him her address. The next day, a man came to her flat and handed her documents allegedly from China Interpol.

A woman in her 20s went to Madam Lim's flat on April 23 and instructed her to hand over $40,000 in cash, claiming it was for the investigation. Madam Lim did so.

She contacted Captain Song on May 6 for investigation updates and was told he would contact her at 3pm, but he never did and became uncontactable.

Madam Lim made a police report that evening.

The police confirm a report was lodged and are investigating.