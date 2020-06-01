Some dispute cases to be offered free mediation

Selected litigants in the Supreme Court will be able to opt to undergo free mediation to resolve their disputes, under a new initiative.

The SGUnited Mediation Initiative will allow the court to identify and refer suitable cases to the Singapore Mediation Centre (SMC), where a neutral third-party mediator helps disputing parties to achieve a mutually acceptable and amicable resolution.

The purpose of this is to help litigants move on quickly amid the business disruption and uncertain economic outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the Supreme Court and the SMC in a joint statement last Friday.

The court said that by facilitating mediated settlements, it hopes those involved will gain more avenues to resolve disputes quickly and avoid protracted litigation.

"By achieving mutually acceptable outcomes from a successful mediation, parties can save costs as well as minimise the emotional toll that accompanies the litigation," it added.

The court said it will identify suitable cases as part of its case management process, and invite parties to consider mediation under the initiative.

It will consider the facts and circumstances of each case, the nature of the dispute, and the underlying interests of the parties and their relationships, it added.

Those selected will be contacted next month. Cases will be fixed for mediation at SMC from July 1 to Aug 31.

A pre-trial conference may be held for the court to discuss the option of mediation under the initiative, if necessary.

If the parties agree to mediation, the court will refer them to SMC, which will then arrange a date for the mediation and assign volunteer mediators to the case.

Only cases referred by the Supreme Court will qualify for free mediation under the initiative.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said he hopes the initiative will help litigants resolve their disputes amicably and move on with their lives and businesses as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, SMC executive director Ban Jiun Ean said mediation offers parties the opportunity to "take a step back, reassess their interests and find creative or practical solutions together to move forward".

Last month, the Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC) launched a new mediation protocol that will last until Dec 31, to provide businesses with an expedited and cheaper route to resolve international commercial disputes during the coronavirus pandemic.

After parties apply for mediation under the protocol, SIMC will organise the mediation, to be conducted online, within 10 working days.