Society has higher ethical expectations of those in the legal profession, said observers about the public unhappiness over reports that 11 trainee lawyers had cheated in their Bar exam in 2020. Those in the profession also hold themselves to high standards, they said.

Last Monday, it was revealed that six trainees had their court hearings for admissions to the Bar delayed by six months to a year because of their conduct in the exam, which they must pass to be admitted to the profession.