Socialite Kim Lim’s ex-husband, who was jailed in May, faces drink driving charge

SINGAPORE – Local socialite Kim Lim’s former husband Kho Bin Kai, who started his jail sentence in May over offences linked to illegal gambling activities, allegedly committed drink driving in April.

Kho, 33, whose latest case was mentioned in a district court on Dec 7, now faces charges involving traffic-related offences.

According to court documents, he was driving a car along Mackenzie Road towards Bukit Timah Road at around 1.40am on April 1 when he allegedly had at least 43 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The prescribed limit is 35 mcg of alcohol in the same amount of breath.

Kho is also accused of failing to comply with conditions relating to his provisional driving licence (PDL). He is said to have driven the car that day without displaying what court documents described as a “distinguishing mark” on the front and rear of the vehicle.

The Singapore Police Force states on its website that a PDL allows learner motorists to take practical driving or riding lessons during the course of their training to obtain a valid Singapore driving licence after he or she passes the basic theory test.

It is an offence to take these practical lessons without a valid PDL.

The official handbook of the basic theory of driving states: “As a PDL holder, you must display two 18 cm square ‘L’ plates, in a conspicuous position on both the front and back of your motor vehicle during your driving lessons and driving tests...You can only drive whilst under the supervision of your licensed driving instructor or driving school’s driving instructor.”

Kho is expected to plead guilty to these traffic-related charges on Jan 8, 2024.

For drink driving, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000. A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.

Lim, then 31, is the daughter of billionaire Peter Lim and she turned up at State Courts on May 23 to support Kho before he started his jail term that day over his earlier offences.

He was her first husband and was married to her for three years before they divorced in 2020.