Reseller who bribed Foot Locker employee for sneaker release info fined $20,000

SINGAPORE - On a hunt for the latest sneakers, a shoe reseller bribed a Foot Locker Singapore employee with around $5,700 over 22 occasions in exchange for confidential information on new releases and discounts.

Meng Fanxuan, 26, got an edge in the resale market as a result, and he made around $6,000 from selling these shoes.

The Singapore permanent resident, who was a full-time national serviceman at that time, was on Thursday (Dec 23) fined $20,000 for a single charge of giving $5,681 as bribes.

Another charge for a similar offence was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that Meng, a Chinese national who had been collecting sneakers since 2008, became a reseller in 2019 after he sold a pair of Nike sneakers and made $29,000 in profit.

After that success, he would seek out sneakers to sell, mostly to customers from China.

In August last year, Meng met Xavier Goh Yixuan, 30, at the Foot Locker outlet in Jewel Changi Airport and agreed to give him a cut of the profits made from reselling shoes in exchange for insider information on limited-run sneakers and shoes on discount.

The court heard that there would be online speculation on the official release date of limited-run sneaker models about three to six months before they are launched.

The sneaker brands would announce the date to the public only about two months before the launch.

But Foot Locker employees would know the actual dates that these models will arrive at the outlets, which is usually the day before they go on sale.

As such information is not known to customers, it would give those who knew a higher chance of buying rare sneakers and reselling them at a higher price, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Hidayat Amir.

Goh, who was fired in January, broke the confidentiality agreement between him and his employer. He sent e-mails from Foot Locker’s marketing department to Meng, to alert him when limited-run and discounted models were available.