SMU molestation trial: Alleged victim said she had stress disorder and was prescribed Xanax after ordeal

SINGAPORE - A woman who accused a Singapore Management University (SMU) student of molesting her on campus told a district court on Tuesday (Sept 8) that she consulted a psychologist after her ordeal and was told that she had a "stress disorder".

She also went to see a general practitioner, who prescribed her Xanax, which is used to treat anxiety disorders.

The woman was testifying on the second day of SMU student Lee Yan Ru's molestation trial.

Lee, now 24, is accused of molesting the woman, then 21 years old, on SMU's campus at around 6.30am on Jan 8 last year.

The woman, who is studying at another university, cannot be named due to a gag order.

She had met Lee outside the university's School of Economics and Social Sciences at around 1am that day for a study session and they went to a classroom.

The woman had earlier testified that while they were in the room, Lee committed acts such as placing his foot on her thigh several times.

She had also told the court that Lee groped her at around 4am and she prised his fingers off.

When Deputy Public Prosecutor Andre Chong asked her on Monday why she did not leave, she replied: "I did not want to leave a bad impression or make him feel bad. I didn't want to make things hostile."

Lee allegedly stimulated himself near the woman about two hours later. She then alerted the police at 6.37am.

On Tuesday, the woman told District Judge Sharmila Sripathy that after the incident, she would push her boyfriend away whenever he came near as it was "like a reflex thing".

She also said that she could not sleep for a few days and had difficulty focusing in school. Her professors could see that there was something wrong with her, she added.

Responding to queries from DPP Chong, she added that she later failed one module.

The woman told Judge Sharmila: "I could not bring myself to get up and go to school."

She also said that she consumed Xanax "a few days back" before the trial.

The trial continues on Tuesday afternoon.

If convicted of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.