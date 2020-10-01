Six weeks' jail for ex-teacher who took upskirt videos

A former teacher was sentenced to six weeks' jail yesterday for recording upskirt videos of women, including two 17-year-olds.

Daniel Chen Junyi, 29, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

Two other similar charges were taken into consideration by District Judge Adam Nakhoda during sentencing.

His victims cannot be named due to a gag order to protect their identity.

Court documents did not state the school Chen taught at but The Straits Times understands that he was employed by an international school at the time of his offences.

On Jan 11, 2018, Chen targeted a 17-year-old while on the way to his girlfriend's home.

While in the lift with the victim and her sister, Chen pressed the button for the highest floor in the building, even though his girlfriend lived on the fourth storey.

Standing behind the two girls, he placed his mobile phone underneath his victim's skirt and recorded a video.

He withdrew his phone after the victim's sister noticed his movement and turned to look at him.

Chen later exited the lift at the top floor and watched the video before heading to his girlfriend's flat.

The victim's sister called the police and Chen was arrested eight days later.

But even with the first case hanging over him, Chen struck again on Sept 25 last year. This time, he was accompanying his girlfriend to shop at a store.

He approached a 17-year-old staff member from behind and recorded a video underneath her dress.

Court documents state that his actions were captured on closed-circuit television cameras.

The staff member, who had noticed Chen standing close behind her, made a police report. He was arrested five days later.

Chen's lawyers Ravinderpal Singh and James Ow Yong said in their mitigation plea that their client had resumed psychotherapy sessions for his behaviour and even applied a superglue sticker to cover the camera of his mobile phone.

For each offence of insulting a woman's modesty, Chen could have been jailed for up to a year and fined.