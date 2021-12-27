Six under probe for abusive behaviour towards safe distancing ambassadors

A man refused entry to a mall in Chinatown purportedly pulled down the mask that a safe distancing ambassador (SDA) was wearing and pushed him.

It was one of five separate incidents of abusive behaviour towards these ambassadors in the past two months, the police said last Friday. Five men and a woman, aged between 30 and 68, are being investigated.

In another incident, the police said they received a call for assistance on Oct 13 following an argument between a female SDA and a 51-year-old man at Canberra Plaza in Sembawang.

She had asked to check his vaccination status, and he claimed that he did not have his phone or TraceTogether token.

As vaccination-differentiated measures had not kicked in yet, the SDA allowed him to enter but reminded him to have his phone or token with him for future check-ins.

The police added: "The man, however, reacted angrily and began arguing with the SDA as he was upset that he was given a reminder. He also took out a phone and started taking pictures of the SDA."

The SDA tried to block the man from taking the photos, but the man allegedly pushed her hands away.

Another SDA had to call the police on Oct 27 after a 43-year-old man allegedly hurled vulgarities at him in Buangkok Square. The man had been refused entry after he tried to get in using his identity card.

The police said the man was arrested after he elbowed the SDA's abdomen before walking into the mall.

Three days later, the police received a call after a 30-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman allegedly used vulgarities against a female SDA at Canberra Plaza.

The remaining incident also involved vulgarities that were directed at an SDA.

The use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a public servant can result in a year in jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Those who cause hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or given a combination of the punishments.