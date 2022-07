SINGAPORE - On June 13 last year, Mr Lee got the late-night call parents dread – his son was in hospital and critically injured. When Mr Lee arrived at Changi General Hospital, he learnt that Ethan had fallen from a height.

Mr Lee, who declined to give his full name, said he was also told that his son, a 22-year-old freelance artist, had consumed lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD, before his fall. Ethan later died from his injuries.