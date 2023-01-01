Six people charged with murder in 2022; four of the alleged killers were related to victims

SINGAPORE – Six people were charged with murder in 2022, including two in November, in a year which saw a dip in family violence cases.

The murder cases involved accused individuals who are related to or were acquaintances of the victims. The alleged killers include 48-year-old Xavier Yap Jung Houn, who is facing two murder charges for the deaths of his twin sons, 11.

Checks by The Straits Times showed that four of the six accused of murder were related to the victims.

The two who were acquaintances of the victims were Sumiyati, a 49-year-old Indonesian maid charged with killing a 73-year-old man in the flat she worked in, and Caleb Joshua Chai Shanmugam, a 50-year-old Singaporean charged with killing his 27-year-old business partner.

Caleb is the oldest person charged with murder in 2022. The youngest is Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai, who at 19 was charged in October with the murder of his 47-year-old father, Mr Eddie Seah Wee Teck.

Offenders convicted of murder can either face the death penalty or be jailed for life and caned.

As in previous years, lawyers said, most of the murder victims were allegedly killed by those closest to them.

“There is usually an underlying relationship between the victim and the perpetrator,” said Mr Cory Wong of Invictus Law, who added that emotions can run high if there are difficulties between the parties.

“If tensions have been going on for a while, and there is the onset of a psychiatric condition, this may ultimately push a person over the edge.”

Lawyer Amolat Singh, managing partner of Amolat & Partners, added that the opportunity to strike is greater when there are close familial ties and shared living arrangements.

Department of Statistics figures showed that seven people were charged with murder in 2021, and eight in 2020. Only a few cases involved random acts of violence.

One notable incident happened on May 10, 2020, when Surajsrikan Diwakar Mani Tripathi, 22, stabbed Mr Tay Rui Hao, a man he did not know.

Mr Tay, 38, was jogging near Punggol Field, on a night that marked the anniversary of Surajsrikan’s father abandoning his family, when the killer struck.

Surajsrikan was sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in what prosecutors said was a “senseless” killing.