Six motorists charged over driving at nearly double the speed limit on CTE

(From left) Lee Jun En Gilviz, Marcus Lau Yong Wei and Damien Chia Hwa Chuan are among six men who were speeding at the same time, on the same day, at up to double the speed limit on the CTE towards AYE.

SINGAPORE – An accident in which a car flipped upside down and crashed led to the arrest of its driver, who had lost control of the vehicle, and five other drivers.

Investigations had revealed that all six men were speeding at the same time, on the same day, at up to double the speed limit on the CTE towards AYE.

They were hauled to court on March 11.

Lee Jun En Gilviz, 23, Marcus Lau Yong Wei, 35, Sherman Quah Kok Rong, 21, and Goh Jared-Kane, 25, were each handed one charge for dangerous driving.

The other two, Damien Chia Hwa Chuan, 29, and Kong Jia Quan, 23, were charged with dangerous driving causing hurt.

The accident involving the overturned car occurred along Stamford Road towards Fort Canning Link at about 1.30am on Oct 27, 2024, the police said.

Lee allegedly failed to have a proper control of his vehicle, causing it to overturn and crash into a traffic light post, a traffic sign, as well as trees and bushes.

His car was estimated to have been travelling at up to 144kmh before it overturned along the road where the speed limit is 50kmh.

Before the accident, he had allegedly been travelling along the CTE towards AYE at up to 187kmh, more than double the road’s speed limit of 90kmh.

Lee’s accident forced Lau to slow down his vehicle, causing Chia to collide into him.

At the site of the crash, Lau’s car was estimated to have been travelling at up to 104kmh.

Around the same time, Kong had failed to keep a proper lookout and allegedly rear-ended Goh’s car. Kong was said to have been travelling at up to 129kmh.

Before this accident, Goh was allegedly driving along the CTE towards AYE at up to 221kmh.

Quah was allegedly driving along the same expressway at up to 203kmh.

All six men were subsequently identified and arrested. They were suspended from driving and their vehicles were seized as case exhibits.

In their annual statistics release, the Traffic Police (TP) said the number of speeding violations increased in 2025 to 253,550 cases , from 201,358 cases in 2024. That is about 695 people caught speeding daily.

For dangerous driving, an offender can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

An offender convicted of dangerous driving causing hurt can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.