Six charged with abusing public servants

Four men and two women, all Singaporeans, were taken to court yesterday after they allegedly abused public servants, including police officers, in separate incidents.

One of the women, Resshmi B. Rasmi, 21, allegedly pushed Station Inspector Gerald Chan Wee Ming's chest and held him in a chokehold at Orchard Towers at around 10.30am on Oct 27 last year. As a result, the policeman suffered a bruise and a scratch on his chest.

She is also accused of smacking aside Special Constable Sergeant Chng Yong En's left hand that morning.

In another case, Cheng Guan Keong, 49, allegedly used his head and shoulder to bump into Tan Mun San, an officer from the Volunteer Special Constabulary (VSC), in Yishun Ring Road at around 11.30pm on April 28 last year. Cheng is also accused of using insulting words against the VSC officer.

Police said on their website that the VSC unit is made up of volunteers, who are "vested with equal powers of a police officer and the opportunity to enforce law and order in Singapore".

In the other four cases, the accused allegedly abused officers from Certis Cisco.

Muhammad Abdul Raafiq Mohd Fazil, 30, allegedly assaulted Certis Cisco parking warden Ravinthraj Santhru by slapping the latter's helmet at JCube shopping centre in Jurong East at 3.15pm on Nov 15 last year. He is also accused of hurling obscenities at the officer.

In December last year, at around 11.30am, Abdul Shukor Ab Gani, 55, is said to have used vulgar language while scolding a Certis Cisco officer at Jurong Regional Library.

Mohamad Fahrurazi Ismail, 37, allegedly knocked into the chest of a Certis Cisco officer and berated him with vulgar language on Jan 20 this year.

He is accused of committing these offences at Block 228A Pandan Loop at around 3.20pm.

On Feb 12, Toh Soke Hong, 51, allegedly assaulted two Certis Cisco officers. She allegedly hit Corporal Muhamad Aqil Amsyar Redwan's left hand twice at the void deck of Block 181 Stirling Road at around 10.40am.

Minutes later, she allegedly assaulted Constable Kayathiri Supramaniam by twisting her left forearm and kicking her legs.

Yesterday, the court heard that Resshmi, Fahrurazi, Cheng and Abdul Shukor intend to plead guilty to their charges. Their cases have been adjourned.

Toh will be back in court next Wednesday, while Raafiq's case has been adjourned to June 28.

Cheng, Raafiq, Fahrurazi and Toh were offered bail of $5,000 while Resshmi's bail was set at $3,000. Abdul Shukor was released without bail.

Offenders convicted of assaulting a public servant can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned.