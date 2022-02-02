Six arrested, 7,186 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized by Singapore Customs

SINGAPORE - Five men and a woman, aged between 30 and 52, were arrested and 7,186 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized by Singapore Customs officers in an operation last Friday (Jan 28).

Three Singapore-registered vehicles and $14,898.65 in cash were also seized, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday (Feb 2).

In the operation last Friday evening in Jurong West Street 62, officers observed two men transferring brown boxes from a boxed truck to a van, which then drove away.

An open-top lorry, driven by another man, then parked beside the boxed truck and brown boxes were transferred from the truck to the lorry.

Officers swooped in and found 4,336 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in both vehicles.

Two men were arrested on the spot, and the other man seen transferring the boxes to the van earlier was also arrested in the vicinity.

Officers also followed the van to Joo Chiat Lane.

"They moved in when a man was seen approaching the van with the male driver and a woman seated inside," the statement said.

The man who had approached the van attempted to flee but was caught and arrested, along with the pair in the van.

A total of 2,850 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in the van.

The total duty as well as goods and services tax (GST) evaded amounted to about $613,680 and $48,840, respectively.

One of the men and the woman were charged in court on Saturday, while the remaining men are being investigated.

The agency warned that buying, selling, conveying, delivering or storing duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and GST Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed up to six years, or both.