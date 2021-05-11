Singpost senior V-P charged with corruption and deceiving company into paying him $840,000 in wages

SINGAPORE - A senior vice-president (V-P) of Singpost allegedly cheated the company for more than four years, getting them to pay him more than $800,000 in salaries.

Liang An Wey, 46, is also alleged to have attempted to get $1 million in bribes from a contractor after he was made a senior V-P of the company.

On Tuesday (May 11), he was slapped with one charge for corruption and another for cheating.

According to court documents, Liang deceived Singpost into believing he was employed by private firm GSM Holdings between 2012 and June 2013 at a salary of $14,500.

He allegedly submitted the false information in his job application to Singpost in 2013.

Singpost then paid him a monthly salary of $15,000 for a total of 56 months.

The total amount he was paid in the position over the period was $840,000.

In March 2015, as a senior V-P of Singpost, he attempted to obtain a bribe of $1 million from the chief operating officer of Bintai Kindenko, a mechanical and engineering contractor.

The bribe was allegedly to have been in return for him recommending Bintai Kindenko as a sub-contractor for the construction works involved in the redevelopment of the Singpost Centre Retail Mall and works related to the Singpost Office Asset Enhancement Initiative.

Liang is currently out on $5,000 bail and is expected to be back in court for a further mention of the case on June 8.

If convicted of cheating, he may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

If convicted of corruption, he may be jailed for up to five years, or fined up to $100,000, or both.