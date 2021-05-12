SingPost senior V-P charged with corruption, cheating company

A senior vice-president of SingPost allegedly cheated the company for more than four years, getting it to pay him more than $800,000 in salary. Liang An Wey, 46, is also alleged to have attempted to get $1 million in bribes from a contractor after he was made a senior vice-president of the company.

He was yesterday slapped with one charge of corruption and another of cheating.

According to court documents, Liang deceived SingPost into believing he was employed by private firm GSM Holdings between 2012 and June 2013 at a salary of $14,500.

He allegedly submitted the false information in his job application to SingPost in 2013. SingPost then paid him a monthly salary of $15,000 for a total of 56 months.

The total amount he was paid in the position over the period was $840,000.

In March 2015, as a senior vice-president of SingPost, he allegedly attempted to obtain a bribe of $1 million from the chief operating officer of Bintai Kindenko, a mechanical and engineering contractor.

The bribe was allegedly to have been in return for him recommending Bintai Kindenko as a subcontractor for the construction works involved in the redevelopment of the SingPost Centre Retail Mall and works related to the SingPost Office Asset Enhancement Initiative.

He is currently out on $5,000 bail and is expected to be back in court for a further mention of the case on June 8.

In a statement, a spokesman for SingPost said it was alerted to Liang's alleged activities by the authorities in 2017 and dismissed him in April 2018 after conducting its own internal inquiry.

If convicted of cheating, Liang can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. If convicted of corruption, he can be jailed for up to five years, or fined up to $100,000, or both.