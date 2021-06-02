Teen who threatened to kill EPL football player and his family admits to harassment

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean teenager who threatened to kill English Premier League football player Neal Maupay has admitted to his offences .

Derek Ng De Ren, now 19, also threatened to kill the family members of Mr Maupay, a forward with Brighton.

The football player and his family were in Britain when the threats were made in June and July last year.

Ng pleaded guilty on Wednesday (June 2) to harassing him.

According to earlier reports, the Premier League alerted the Singapore Police Force after its investigations showed that the person responsible for the "serious online abuse" towards Mr Maupay was in Singapore.

On June 20 last year, Mr Maupay scored the winning goal against Arsenal in a match which saw Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno carried off the pitch injured after a tussle with him.

Ng, who is an Arsenal supporter, later sent the threatening messages via social media platform Instagram.

In one message four days later, he said: "You think you will get away for injuring Leno? No way in hell bruv (sic)... But don't worry you will be safe you won't be hurt.

"It's more fun watching you feel pain when your loved ones go through suffering."

He sent Mr Maupay another message the following day, abusing him with vulgar language.

In another message on June 26 last year, Ng said: "Your family will be attacked later in the day, just watch."

Five days later, he sent Mr Maupay another message, saying: "You think by reporting my account you're safe? I will kill you and your family."

On Wednesday, the court called for reports to assess his suitability for probation and reformative training.

Offenders given the latter will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

Ng will be sentenced on July 7.

For each count of harassment, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.