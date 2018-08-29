Singaporean man sentenced to 4 weeks' jail for subletting apartment to overstayer who provided sexual services

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to four weeks' jail and fined $16,000 for offences under the Immigration Act and Women's Charter last Monday (Aug 20).

Ong Ee Meng subletted an apartment unit to a Chinese woman and overstayer despite knowing that she would be staying and using the premises to provide sexual services, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday.

Liu Hui, 43, has been dealt with for her overstaying offence, and has since been repatriated.

She arrived in Singapore on March 11 this year to work as a performing artiste but decided to be a freelance masseuse instead. After her visit pass expired on March 25, she stayed on to work in Singapore illegally.

She was arrested on April 26 in an apartment unit subletted to her by Ong. Ong was also arrested for harbouring her.

He claimed that Liu told him she was in Singapore on a two-year singer's permit, but did not ask her for her work pass or passport for verification. Liu had overstayed for 32 days at that time. He also admitted to knowing that she used the premises for sexual services and that he had engaged her services as well.

For failing to conduct any due diligence checks, Ong committed an offence for recklessly harbouring an immigration offender.

ICA reminded members of the public to exercise due diligence in checking the status of their prospective foreign tenants to ensure that their status in Singapore is legal.

Before renting or subletting apartments to foreign tenants, ICA said that one should check the tenant's original immigration or work pass, check their particulars against their pass with the particulars on their original passport. They should also check the validity of their pass with authorities.

Those found guilty of recklessly harbouring overstayers or illegal immigrants may be sentenced to a jail term between six months and two years, and a fine not exceeding $6,000. Those found to be guilty of doing so negligently can be sentenced to up to a year's jail or fined a maximum of $6,000 or both.