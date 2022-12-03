Singaporean man arrested at Perth Airport for drug-related offences

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean man was arrested in Australia after illicit drugs were found in his possession at Perth Airport on Nov 16.

In a joint statement by the Australian Border Force (ABF) and Australian Federal Police on Nov 25, they said 100ml of gamma butyrolactone (GBL) and a variety of prohibited anabolic steroids were found when the Singaporean’s luggage was searched.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday it was aware a Singaporean man had been arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

According to the Australian authorities, the Singaporean had declared he was not carrying any prohibited goods when filling up his passenger declaration card.

The man had arrived in Perth on Nov 16 after taking a flight from Singapore and was taken aside by an ABF officer for luggage inspection.

The Australian authorities did not say how they detected anomalies in the man’s behaviour or in the items he was carrying.

After the man was arrested, he appeared in the Perth Magistrates Court on Nov 17 and pleaded guilty to three charges.

These included two counts of importing border controlled drugs and one count of importing prohibited items.

He was fined A$3,000 (S$2,757) and cannot re-enter Australia for three years.

Further details on the man and his purpose of visit to Australia were not provided by both Singaporean and Australian authorities.

Lawyers said the man can be prosecuted in Singapore depending on what offences he may be convicted of.

Under Section 8A of the Misuse of Drugs Act, Singapore citizens and permanent residents can be prosecuted if they are caught consuming drugs overseas.

They will be dealt with as if the offence had been committed within Singapore if a urine test confirms they have consumed the drug.

The Straits Times had earlier reported that 41 Singaporeans and permanent residents were arrested for suspected drug abuse overseas at various checkpoints here from January to August 2022.