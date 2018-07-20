Singaporean company director charged with supplying luxury items to North Korea

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean company director was hauled to court on Thursday (July 19) for allegedly supplying luxury items such as musical instruments, wines and perfumes to North Korea.

Ng Kheng Wah, 55, is said to have engaged in a conspiracy with general wholesale trade company T Specialist International and two others - Sherly Muliawan and Li Ik - to commit the offences.

There were no details on Muliawan and Li in court documents.

Ng is accused of committing offences under the United Nations Act.

Under UN sanctions, it has been illegal to sell luxury items to North Korea since 2006.

Singapore has also banned the sale of these items to North Korea for several years now.

Ng is the director of T Specialist International and another general wholesale trade company, OCN (Singapore).

He is also the managing director of a third Singapore-registered firm, TTAT Investment.

Ng currently faces 161 charges while T Specialist International faces 88.

Ng was offered bail of $500,000 and will be back in court on Aug 30.

If convicted of offences under the UN Act, Ng can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000 for each charge.