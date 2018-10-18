Singaporean charged with supplying prohibited luxury items to North Korea

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man and a North Korean man were charged here on Thursday (Oct 18) with supplying to North Korea prohibited luxury items such as jewellery and watches with precious metals.

The Singaporean, Chong Hock Yen, 58, is believed to have abetted three companies to supply these items to North Korea on 43 occasions between Dec 27, 2010, and Nov 18, 2016.

This contravenes the United Nations (Sanctions-DPRK) Regulations 2010, which prohibits people in Singapore or Singaporeans outside the country from selling or supplying any designated luxury item to anyone in North Korea.

These regulations give effect to sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council on North Korea to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Three companies linked to Chong - SCN Singapore, Laurich International and Sindok Trading - have also been charged.

The North Korean man, Li Hyon, 30, is believed to have abetted two companies to supply similar prohibited luxury items to North Korea on 14 occasions between Sept 17, 2014, and Jan 5, 2017.

The case has been adjourned to Nov 14.

Chong was offered bail of $100,000 while Li was offered bail of $150,000.

Said the police in a statement on Thursday: "Singapore takes its obligations under the United Nations Security Council Resolutions seriously and implements them fully and faithfully. We will not hesitate to take action against any individual or entity that breaches our laws and regulations."