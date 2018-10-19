Singaporean charged with supplying luxury items to North Korea

A Singaporean director of three local companies was taken to court for allegedly supplying to North Korea prohibited luxury items worth over $500,000.

Chong Hock Yen, 58, was charged yesterday with 43 counts of being involved in a conspiracy to illegally supply to the country goods such as perfumes, cosmetics, jewellery and watches clad in precious metals.

This contravenes the United Nations (Sanctions-DPRK) Regulations 2010, which prohibit people in Singapore or Singaporeans outside the country from selling or supplying any designated luxury item to anyone in North Korea. These regulations give effect to sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council on North Korea to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Singaporean Ng Kheng Wah, 56, was charged with the same offence on July 19 this year.

Chong allegedly committed the offences between Dec 27, 2010 and Nov 18, 2016. He is said to have supplied the items to businesses in North Korea, including the Bugsae Shop and Jangsaeng Trading Corporation.

His three companies - SCN Singapore, Laurich International (now known as Gunnar Singapore) and Sindok Trading (now known as BSS Global) - were charged with the same offence yesterday. The firms share a Pasir Panjang Road address.

Chong allegedly committed the offences with three others: Lam Hong Lan, Li Ik and North Korean Li Hyon, who was also charged yesterday. There were no details on Lam and Li Ik in court documents.

Low-key operation

People working in an industrial warehouse building in Pasir Panjang were shocked at news that someone there had been charged with supplying prohibited luxury items to North Korea. A 58-year-old Singaporean man, Chong Hock Yen, and three companies linked to him - SCN Singapore, Laurich International and Sindok Trading - were charged in connection with the offence yesterday. When The Straits Times visited the firms' address, listed in court papers as 05-09 102F Pasir Panjang Road, at 2.30pm yesterday, there was only one staff member present. She declined to comment. The names of all three firms were not visible anywhere outside the unit but a large SCN Singapore sign was hanging inside it. The three firms were also not listed on the floor guides. The staff member refused to allow photos of the premises to be taken. Mr Ashok Siddharthan, a 27-year-old technician with RK Instruments located in the adjacent unit, told ST: "I have only seen one middle-aged woman who works there." Tee Zhuo

Li Hyon, 30, is accused of 14 counts of being involved in a conspiracy to supply similar luxury items worth more than $400,000 to his home country. He allegedly committed the offences between September 2014 and January last year.

Chong and SCN Singapore were named in nine of Li Hyon's charges, which involved more than $160,000.

The remaining charges allegedly involved Ng. The director of two Singapore-registered general wholesale trade companies - T Specialist International and OCN (Singapore) - is accused of 80 counts of offences under the United Nations Act and 81 cheating charges.

He allegedly supplied luxury goods worth about $6 million to North Korea and cheated banks of more than US$95 million (S$131 million).

Chong was offered bail of $100,000 while Li Hyon's bail stood at $150,000. Ng was offered bail of $500,000.

The cases involving Chong and Li Hyon have been adjourned to Nov 14 while Ng will be back in court on Nov 8.