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Urologist Fong Yan Kit was charged on March 12 with causing the death of a 63-year-old woman during a routine surgery.

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Medical Council (SMC) has opened a formal inquiry into a doctor at the centre of a botched surgery case which allegedly caused the death of a patient.

Responding to The Straits Times on March 17, the SMC said the inquiry will be conducted by an independent disciplinary tribunal.

It added that it is unable to provide more information as court proceedings are ongoing.

Urologist Fong Yan Kit was charged on March 12 with causing the death of a 63-year-old woman during a routine surgery.

The 54-year-old faces one charge for committing a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

Checks by ST found that Fong’s name has been removed from Raffles Hospital’s website.

A coroners’ inquiry conducted in November 2025 found that Fong was not forthcoming when providing evidence leading to the woman’s death.

It also found that he had given untrue accounts of what happened during the surgery.

The woman had visited the hospital in April 2022 after complaining of blood in her urine.

She agreed to surgery after being told a minimally invasive procedure was needed to remove a 7.5cm tumour in her kidney which was found in a subsequent scan.

While performing the surgery on April 29, 2022, Fong mistakenly disconnected her superior mesenteric artery and coeliac trunk – which supply blood to the stomach and bowels – instead of her renal veins.

This led to a lack of blood supply flowing into her abdominal organs. The woman died in hospital on May 2, 2022.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda concluded that the woman died as a result of the medical procedure.

In his findings, the state coroner said that there were three opportunities for Dr Fong to remedy his errors, but they were not addressed. He added that in his opinion, the patient’s death was avoidable.

The findings also included an expert report from the Academy of Medicine, Singapore, presented by Professor Christopher Cheng.

After reviewing the surgical footage, Prof Cheng found that Fong had paused for 13 minutes when he realised an error had occurred during the surgery, yet failed to accept the mistake and call for help.

Fong will return to court in April. He can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both, if found guilty for causing death by a negligent act.