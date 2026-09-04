Singapore gives Nepal $560,000 humanitarian assistance package

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Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gan Siow Huang (left) symbolically hands over a humanitarian assistance (HA) package to Nepal’s honorary consul in Singapore, Helen Campos, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tanglin on Sept 4.

SINGAPORE – Singapore has given flood-ravaged Nepal a humanitarian assistance package worth about $560,000.

On Sept 4, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gan Siow Huang officiated the handover of the package to Nepal’s honorary consul in Singapore, Helen Campos, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Tanglin.

The package comprises humanitarian and emergency response supplies, such as medical supplies, DNA test kits and personal protective equipment.

It also includes specialised equipment to support ongoing search, recovery, and disaster victim identification efforts.

Extending her condolences to the government and people of Nepal for the loss of lives and destruction caused by the floods last week , Gan said: “Singapore stands in solidarity with Nepal during this difficult period.

“The humanitarian assistance package that we are handing over today has been put together through close collaboration between several Singapore agencies and the Nepali authorities, to support Nepal’s ongoing search and recovery efforts.”

Singapore has also provided other forms of support to Nepal. The Singapore Police Force, supported by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency and the Health Sciences Authority, is deploying officers specialising in disaster victim identification and aerial surveillance to assist the Nepali authorities.

On Aug 26, flash floods swept through parts of Tibet and Nepal, wiping out entire villages.

As at Sept 3, the death toll has exceeded 1,200, and more than 5,000 people are still missing, including nine Singaporeans.

Gan, who is also the Minister of State for Trade and Industry, said MFA’s Crisis Response Team has been on the ground in Nepal since Aug 27 and is working closely with the local authorities to locate the missing Singaporeans.

The humanitarian assistance package follows the Singapore Government’s earlier contribution of US$100,000 (S$127,000) to the Singapore Red Cross’ public fund-raising efforts. To date, the Red Cross campaign has raised more than $3 million.

Gan said the package is a testament to the close relationship between Singapore and Nepal.

“We hope that our modest contribution will support the brave men and women on the ground, and bring comfort and relief to the people who are affected by this tragedy.

“We stand ready to provide further support in accordance with Nepal’s needs.”