SCDF First Warrant Officer sentenced to 13 months' jail over NSF death in pump well ragging case

SINGAPORE - Mohamed Farid Mohd Saleh, a first warrant officer with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), was on Wednesday (Nov 20) sentenced to 13 months' jail for his role in a ragging case that led to the death of a full-time SCDF national serviceman.

The 36-year-old was the third officer to be convicted over the incident in which Corporal Kok Yuen Chin, 22, drowned on May 13 last year.

Farid was found guilty last month of instigating another officer - 34-year-old Muhammad Nur Fatwa Mahmood, a staff sergeant - to push the late Cpl Kok into a 12m-deep pump well at Tuas View Fire Station.

On the day of the incident, most of the officers on duty at the fire station had gathered in the control room for a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Cpl Kok's impending completion of national service.

Some officers then lifted Cpl Kok and carried him to the pump well across the yard, where he was pushed in soon after.

During the trial, Nur Fatwa testified that it was Farid who told him to push Cpl Kok into the pump well. As a result of Nur Fatwa's actions, Cpl Kok drowned.

He was sentenced in October 2018 to one year and four weeks' jail for committing a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide. He has since completed his jail term.

In December 2018, 33-year-old Adighazali Suhaimi, a staff sergeant, was jailed a month for deleting video footage of the incident captured on his mobile phone.

Two other officers in charge of the station on the night of the incident - 38-year-old Kenneth Chong Chee Boon, a lieutenant, and 40-year-old Nazhan Mohamed Nazi, a first senior warrant officer - have claimed trial and their cases are still pending.